Now that Hollywood has (momentarily) decided to fairly pay its talent, Ethan Coen’s Drive-Away Dolls will open on February 23, delayed from a September 22 release. Just one month out we have word on his next feature: Deadline report he and Margaret Qualley are reuniting for Honey Don’t!, which has attached Chris Evans and Aubrey Plaza and is “a comedy in the same vein.” Given Coen and wife / co-writer Tricia Cooke’s intent to produce a trilogy of queer-centric B movies, some inferences could be made.

A recent Empire piece on Drive-Away Dolls might specify the husband-wife’s plans, noting “a more serious lesbian detective story, albeit with ‘funny bits.'” Excited as we are for the (very) funny-looking movie and its LGBTQ-friendly antecedents, it’s perhaps more compelling to read one Coen brother is finding another, only alluded to therein as the two “working on writing something.”

Update: THR adds the film will be set in Bakersfield, California, and “Qualley will play a private eye, Plaza will star as a mysterious woman, and Evans will portray the leader of a cult.” Production begins this March, so expect a 2025 release.