While Ridley Scott is already in production on his Gladiator sequel, the director’s next epic will be his Napoleon Bonaparte epic, led by Joaquin Phoenix. With the first trailer attached to Mission: Impossible –– Dead Reckoning Part One, it’s now made its way online for the film also starring Vanessa Kirby and Tahar Rahim. Scripted by David Scarpa, the Apple and Sony Pictures release will arrive in theaters on November 22 followed by an Apple streaming release at a later date to be announced.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Napoleon is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar®-winner Joaquin Phoenix. Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.”

Watch the trailer below, which features a cover of Radiohead’s “The National Anthem.”

Napoleon opens on November 22.