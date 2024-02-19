It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly a decade since the last film from Gore Verbinski, 2016’s A Cure for Wellness, but after being attached to a handful of projects, the director is finally looking to return to filmmaking. Sam Rockwell, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Peña, Zazie Beetz, and Juno Temple are attached to star in his next feature Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die, Deadline reports.

Scripted by Matthew Robinson (Love & Monsters), the action-adventure film follows “a ‘man from the future’ (Rockwell) who arrives at a diner in Los Angeles where he must recruit the precise combination of disgruntled patrons (Richardson, Peña, Beetz, Temple) to join him on a one-night-six-block quest to save the world from the terminal threat of a rogue artificial intelligence.” With production set to kick off this year in Cape Town, South Africa, expect a 2024 release.

With production wrapping on Gladiator 2 ahead of a release this November, the ever-prolific Ridley Scott is in talks for his next project. Deadline reports Paramount Pictures is recruiting the director to helm a Bee Gees biopic. Scripted by John Logan (Gladiator, Alien: Covenant), there are no details on precisely the scope of the project, but it wouldn’t be Scott’s first brush with the band, as he was attached many decades ago to direct the medieval film Castle Accident with the band’s three brothers, Barry, Robin, and Maurice, attached.

After last year’s entertaining action thriller Wingwomen, Mélanie Laurent is staying in the genre for The Mother, set to star Michelle Yeoh. Deadline reports P.G. Cuschieri’s script follows “an immigrant mother and businesswoman, Ann, who’s attempting to make the best of her new life in America with her family. When her two teenage sons stumble into trouble with a Boston dirty cop and a crime ring, the mother has no choice but to rekindle her past and will stop at nothing until they are safe.”

Author Bret Easton Ellis has set his directorial debut with Relapse, set to star Joseph Quinn, adding to quite the slate of the actor’s upcoming projects, including Gladiator 2, A Quiet Place: Day One, and The Fantastic Four. Variety reports the film will follows Matt Cullen, “who checks into rehab after witnessing a horrific death during a debauched party. Three months later, he is set to get his life back together, staying at his parent’s mansion in the hills of Los Angeles. But things have changed around Matt and everything seems off balance. Fueled by his unstable personality and the invading power of social media, Matt’s paranoia grows, messing up with his rehabilitation program. As he starts using again, a mysterious presence starts growing around Matt, and a monster that has been haunting him since he was a teenager reveals itself. His therapist tries to help, convinced that the monster is actually in Matt’s head.”

Lily Gladstone is set to reteam with The Unknown Country director Morissa Maltz for Jazzy, in which she’ll take a supporting role, according to The Wrap. Described as a companion piece to their previous feature, this one has been shot over six years and “follows the title character (Jasmine Bearkiller Shangreaux) and her friends as she navigates childhood and adulthood while dealing with loss and independence.”

Senna and Amy director Asif Kapadia has found his next documentary subject with Roger Federer. Screen Daily reports he’ll direct a film capturing the tennis player’s final 12 days in his legendary career. The Prime Video release will feature never-before-public home video footage as well as interviews with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray.