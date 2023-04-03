As Ridley Scott gets ready for production on Gladiator 2––set to star Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and Barry Keoghan––ahead of a November 22, 2024 release date, his next feature has now set a release on the exact same date this year.

Napoleon, the epic historical drama starring his Gladiator star Joaquin Phoenix, will be given a global theatrical release from Apple Original Films and Sony Pictures Entertainment beginning Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The release will be followed by a global streaming debut on Apple TV+ on an unspecified date, akin to their recently unveiled rollout of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Ahead of the release, the first still has now debuted, which can be seen above.

Scripted by David Scarpa, the film stars Phoenix as the French emperor and military leader. Here’s a new description: “An original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby. The film captures Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary.”

With Killers of the Flower Moon headed to Cannes, don’t be surprised if Napoleon shows up at the fall festivals.