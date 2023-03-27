With production kicking off just about two years ago in Oklahoma, the wait has been a long one for Martin Scorsese’s western epic Killers of the Flower Moon. Now with a Cannes Film Festival premiere heavily rumored, Apple and Paramount have officially announced when the rest of the world will be able to see the highly anticipated project.

The film is set to open in limited release on Friday, October 6, followed by a wide release on Friday, October 20. It’ll then stream globally on Apple TV+, though no specific date has been announced yet. At the moment, it’s a pretty quiet month of worthwhile offerings, with only Gareth Edwards’ True Love on October 6 being of much interest, though we can expect the October slate to start getting packed as distributors begin to date their awards season offerings.

With a cast featuring Lily Gladstone, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Tantoo Cardinal, Pat Healy, and more, the adaptation of the David Grann book will depict the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Costume designer Jacqueline West recently talked about her experience on the project. “After Dune: Part One, I had the most incredible experience of my film career. I went to work with Martin Scorsese. I can’t talk about that film yet because nothing has been released but I just have to say it’s the combination of someone I always wanted to work with and my absolute dream project. It’s called Killers of the Flower Moon and it was brilliantly done not just on my part but by everybody,” West said. “I was talking to Leo about it. We had lunch before I came here. He said, ‘Jackie, I think we worked on a masterpiece.’ I thought for Leo to say that, was something. He doesn’t say that lightly. He has been in the business since he was a little boy.”