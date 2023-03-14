While we await official confirmation that Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated Killers of the Flower Moon will indeed bow at the Cannes Film Festival, it’s not the only film from the director getting a release this year. Showtime will hopefully date his documentary Personality Crisis: One Night Only soon, and now one of his most beloved classics has received a 4K restoration and is returning to theaters next month.

Supervised by Scorsese and Thelma Schoonmaker, the new restoration of their 1980 drama Raging Bull, starring Robert De Niro, Cathy Moriarty, and Joe Pesci, was created in 4K resolution on a Lasergraphics Director film scanner from the 35mm original camera negative. The original 2.0 surround soundtrack was remastered from the 35mm three-track magnetic track. Ahead of an April 14 release at Film Forum, a new trailer has now arrived.

As for Killers of the Flower Moon, costume designer Jacqueline West talked about her experience with Deadline. “After Dune: Part One, I had the most incredible experience of my film career. I went to work with Martin Scorsese. I can’t talk about that film yet because nothing has been released but I just have to say it’s the combination of someone I always wanted to work with and my absolute dream project. It’s called Killers of the Flower Moon and it was brilliantly done not just on my part but by everybody,” West said. “I was talking to Leo about it. We had lunch before I came here. He said, ‘Jackie, I think we worked on a masterpiece.’ I thought for Leo to say that, was something. He doesn’t say that lightly. He has been in the business since he was a little boy.”

See the trailer for Raging Bull‘s 4K restoration below.

The new restoration of Raging Bull opens on April 14 at Film Forum.