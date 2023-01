It’s that time of year again. While some directors annually share their favorite films of the year, Steven Soderbergh lists everything he consumed, media-wise. For 2022––another year in which he not only released a new film, but shot another (and shot another HBO miniseries, Full Circle)––he still got plenty of watching in.

Along with catching up on 2022’s new releases (Nope, RRR, Decision to Leave, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion, The Batman, Top Gun: Maverick, among others), he took in plenty of classics, including Sorcerer, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, The Battle of Algiers, All That Jazz, and All About Eve. Quite intriguingly, he also watched cuts of David Fincher’s forthcoming The Killer four times over a week-long span in August. Ahead of a February release, he’s also watched cuts of his forthcoming Magic Mike’s Last Dance five times, the first time being only two months after shooting began.

See the list below via his official site.

01/01 Lemon, Kwon Yeo-sun, Creative Types, Tom Bissell, WEST SIDE STORY (’21), TUCKER: THE MAN AND HIS DREAM

01/02 BRITAIN’S MOST EXPENSIVE HOMES

01/03 THE THING FROM ANOTHER WORLD

01/04 God Lives in St. Petersburg, Tom Bissell, BELOW DECK, THE LOST DAUGHTER

01/05 DESIGNING WOMAN

01/06 BRITAIN’S MOST EXPENSIVE HOMES

01/07 Five Decembers, James Kestrel, SEARCH PARTY (2), THAT’S DANCING!

01/08 When We Cease to Understand the World, Benjamin Labutat, Hell of a Book, Jason Mott, A HERO

01/09 SEARCH PARTY (2), The Maid, Nita Prose

01/11 BELOW DECK, SEARCH PARTY

01/12 CHEER (2)

01/13 CHEER, SEARCH PARTY

01/14 CHEER (2), Lost in the Valley of Death, Harley Rustad

01/16 CHEER (4)

01/17 SEARCH PARTY (2)

01/18 BELOW DECK, SEARCH PARTY (2)

01/19 BRITAIN’S MOST EXPENSIVE HOMES

01/20 THE PUPPET MASTERS (3)

01/21 No One Left to Come Looking For You, Sam Lipsyte, INCIDENT AT OGLALA

01/23 Chasing History, Carl Bernstein

01/24 Aftermath, Preti Taneja, TELL ME WHO I AM, AMERICAN POP

01/25 PIG

01/28 THREE STRANGERS, SERVANT

01/29 The Complete Guide to Absolutely Everything, Adam Rutherford and Hannah Fry, THE MAN WHO WASN’T THERE

02/03 Box 88, Charles Cummings

02/04 THE TWO MRS. CARROLLS, BELOW DECK, WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT COSBY (4)

02/05 Mrs. Palfrey at the Claremont, Elizabeth Taylor, NEYMAR: THE PERFECT CHAOS, Vladimir, Julia May Jonas

02/07 THE TINDER SWINDLER

02/08 MEDDLING (2), RANDOM HARVEST

02/09 MEDDLING (2)

02/11 MARKED WOMAN, THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD, ALIEN 3

02/12 ROONEY

02/13 Joan is Okay, Weike Wang

02/14 SEVEN DAYS IN MAY (’64)

02/15 THE DUKE, CATCHING KILLERS (2)

02/16 CATCHING KILLERS (3)

02/17 THE FOUNTAINHEAD (’46)

02/18 RAT RACE, MILLER’S CROSSING

02/19 CATCHING KILLERS, HE RAN ALL THE WAY

02/21 A Game of Hide and Seek, Elizabeth Taylor, ASCENSION

02/22 TUCKER: A MAN AND HIS DREAM

02/23 Angel, Elizabeth Taylor, “Annunciation”, Lauren Groff

02/24 The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid

02/26 A MOST WANTED MAN, Blood, Sweat & Chrome, Kyle Buchanan

02/27 MEGA MANSION HUNTERS, MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

03/02 THE COUNTERFEITERS, THE STORY OF A THREE DAY PASS

03/04 WORST ROOMMATE EVER, WHIRLPOOL

03/05 WORST ROOMMATE EVER (3)

03/10 Checkout 19, Claire-Louise Bennett

03/11 F1: DRIVE TO SURVIVE, MAD MAX

03/12 TAYLOR TOMLINSON: QUARTER LIFE CRISIS, The Murder of Roger Aykroyd, Agatha Christie

03/16 FRENCH DRESSING

03/17 The Exhibitionist, Charlotte Mendelson

03/18 Tell Her Everything, Erika Krouse, ALL THAT JAZZ

03/19 SWEET CHARITY, THE ROAD WARRIOR

03/20 All His Jazz, Martin Gottfried, THE BOY FRIEND

03/21 Fosse, Sam Wasson

03/22 Begin principal photography on MAGIC MIKE’S LAST DANCE

03/26 ATLANTA (2)

04/01 The Violin Conspiracy, Brendan Slocum

04/10 The Long Weekend, Gilly MacMillan

04/12 CHIMES AT MIDNIGHT, NOTORIOUS, ALL THAT HEAVEN ALLOWS, SUNSET BLVD.

04/13 The Idiot, Elif Batuman, ATLANTA (2), The Candy House, Jennifer Egan

04/14 THE INVISIBLE PILOT

04/15 FRANCE, ATLANTA, BAD VEGAN (3)

04/16 BAD VEGAN, THE INVISIBLE PILOT, DEAR MURDERER

04/17 The Dorito Effect, Mark Schatzker, A Black Gaze, Tina M. Campt

04/18 THE RED SHOES

04/19 THAT’S ENTERTAINMENT! III, WEST SIDE STORY (’21), THE BATMAN

04/23 THE THIRD MAN

04/27 THAT’S ENTERTAINMENT! II, “Cabaret” Masteroff/Kander/Ebb

05/02 ATLANTA (2), GASLIT

05/03 THE BRIDGES AT TOKO-RI

05/17 The Last Days of Roger Federer, Geoff Dyer

05/19 RICH AND SHAMELESS: WHERE DID NBA STAR BRIAN WILLIAMS GO?

05/22 A View of the Harbor, Elizabeth Taylor

05/23 ATLANTA (2), LD+R “Bad Traveling”

05/24 MAGIC MIKE’S LAST DANCE

05/25 RICKY GERVAIS: SUPERNATURE, ATLANTA

05/26 HACKS, BETTER CALL SAUL (2)

05/27 Either/Or, Elif Batuman, HOT ROD, HACKS, BETTER CALL SAUL (2)

05/28 HACKS, BETTER CALL SAUL (3), SORCERER

05/29 HACKS, GASLIT

05/30 HACKS (2), GASLIT (3)

05/31 GASLIT

06/01 MAGIC MIKE’S LAST DANCE

06/02 HACKS (2)

06/03 BORGEN (2), STATION SIX SAHARA, ELECTRIC DREAMS (’84)

06/04 TOP GUN: MAVERICK, BORGEN (4)

06/05 The Latecomer, Jean Hanff Korelitz, BORGEN (2), GASLIT

06/06 “The Boy Upstairs” Joshua Ferris, CAMERA*, BILL BURR PRESENTS: FRIENDS WHO KILL, FRENCH CONNECTION II

06/07 IRMA VEP

06/10 THIS WOMAN IS DANGEROUS, ALL THE PRESIDENT’S MEN

06/11 Here Goes Nothing, Steve Toltz, DEEP WATER, GASLIT, AMY SCHUMER: PARENTAL ADVISORY

06/12 Counterfeit, Kristin Chen, HUSTLE

06/14 ALONE TOGETHER

06/16 Watergate: A New History, Garrett M. Graff

06/17 THE MARTHA MITCHELL EFFECT

06/19 WATERGATE: HIGH CRIMES IN THE WHITE HOUSE

06/20 IRMA VEP

06/24 MIND OVER MURDER

06/25 CHLOE (2)

06/26 SORRY, WRONG NUMBER, RARE OBJECTS, CHLOE, MEN

06/27 IRMA VEP

06/28 MIND OVER MURDER

06/29 SECRETS OF THE OLIGARCH WIVES

07/03 THE CAINE MUTINY (’54), THE RIVER’S EDGE (’57)

07/04 BELOW DECK, CHLOE, IRMA VEP, SORCERER, CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND (Theatrical)

07/05 CHLOE, MIND OVER MURDER

07/07 MAGIC MIKE’S LAST DANCE

07/08 THE THING (’82), INVASION OF THE BODY SNATCHERS (’78)

07/09 THE GIRL IN THE PICTURE

07/10 THE ASSASSINATION AND MRS. PAINE

07/11 BELOW DECK, WHO IS GHISLAINE MAXWELL?, IRMA VEP

07/12 WHO IS GHISLAINE MAXWELL? (2)

07/14 D.B. COOPER: WHERE ARE YOU?

07/15 D.B. COOPER: WHERE ARE YOU?

07/16 THE REHEARSAL, MIND OVER MURDER, ONCE UPON A TIME IN LONDONGRAD, FOREIGN INTRIGUE

07/23 How the World Really Works, Vaclav Smil, BELOW DECK, MIND OVER MURDER

07/24 The Spy Who Knew Too Much, Howard Blum

07/25 Begin principal photography on THE PENDULUM PROJECT, CITY OF GOD

07/26 BELOW DECK, BETTER CALL SAUL, IRMA VEP (2), THE REHEARSAL, THE BATTLE OF ALGIERS

07/27 MIND OVER MURDER

07/28 THE MOST HATED MAN ON THE INTERNET (3)

07/29 BEAVIS AND BUTTHEAD DO THE UNIVERSE

07/30 THE REHEARSAL, THE RESORT (2), NOWHERE TO GO

07/31 THE RESORT (2), NIKKI GLASER: GOOD CLEAN FILTH

08/01 BELOW DECK, NSFW, Isabel Kaplan

08/02 BETTER CALL SAUL

08/03 THE RESORT (2), THE HILLSIDE STRANGLER: DEVIL IN DISGUISE (3)

08/04 THE RESORT (2), THE HILLSIDE STRANGLER: DEVIL IN DISGUISE

08/05 THE KILLER

08/06 THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT

08/07 LOVE IN THE AFTERNOON, THE REHEARSAL, THE KILLER

08/08 BELOW DECK

08/09 BETTER CALL SAUL, THE KILLER

08/11 THE KILLER

08/12 THE REHEARSAL

08/13 If Nietzsche Were A Narwhal, Justin Gregg, WHO STOLE TAMARA ECCLESTONE’S DIAMONDS?

08/14 EXPOSING MUYBRIDGE, VORTEX

08/15 BELOW DECL, BETTER CALL SAUL

08/16 MAGIC MIKE’S LAST DANCE

08/17 UNTOLD: THE GIRLFRIEND WHO DIDN’T EXIST

08/18 UNTOLD: THE GIRLFRIEND WHO DIDN’T EXIST, LD+R “Bad Travelling”

08/19 SUPERBAD

08/20 THE REHEARSAL

08/24 BELOW DECK, Bloodlands, Timothy Snyder

08/25 THE FLORENCE CASSEZ AFFAIR (3)

08/26 THE FLORENCE CASSEZ AFFAIR, BLACK SUNDAY (’76)

08/27 NOPE

08/28 The Listeners, Jordan Tannahill, BANK ROBBERS: THE LAST GREAT HEIST

08/29 BELOW DECK

08/31 An Honest Living, Dwyer Murphy

09/01 SORCERER

09/03 Post-Traumatic, Chantal V. Johnson

09/04 JAWS (3D reissue)

09/05 BELOW DECK

09/09 THE HOUSE ON TELEGRAPH HILL

09/10 US OPEN WOMEN’S FINAL, FLETCH, CONFESS, WAIT UNTIL DARK

09/11 US OPEN MEN’S FINAL

09/12 Begin principal photography on FULL CIRCLE

09/18 BELOW DECK, ATLANTA, CANELO VS ALVAREZ 3

09/19 ATLANTA

09/24 BELOW DECK, SAVING THE KING (2)

09/25 SAVING THE KING, If I Survive You, Jonathan Escoffery, ATLANTA

09/27 The Unfolding, A.M. Homes

10/01 BELOW DECK, THIS ENGLAND, INTO THE DEEP: THE SUBMARINE MURDER CASE

10/02 My Phantoms, Gwendolyn Riley

10/08 BELOW DECK, ATLANTA

10/10 Steven Spielberg: A Biography, Joseph McBride

10/14 BELOW DECK

10/15 ATLANTA, THE INVISIBLE MAN (’33)

10/22 ATLANTA, The Instant, Amy Liptrot, THE MURDOCHS: EMPIRE OF INFLUENCE, TRAUMAZONE 1989-1995

10/23 Getting Lost, Annie Ernaux, BELOW DECK, STOLEN: CATCHING THE ART THIEVES (2)

10/29 ATLANTA, RUSSIA 1989-1995: TRAUMAZONE, STOLEN: CATCHING THE ART THIEVES

10/30 THE WHITE LOTUS

11/05 LOWCOUNTRY: THE MURDAUGH DYNASTY (3)

11/06 ATLANTA, THE WHITE LOTUS

11/07 KILLER SALLY

11/13 ATLANTA, DON’T WORRY DARLING, THE WHITE LOTUS

11/14 NEIL BRENNAN: BLOCKS

11/15 ONCE UPON A TIME IN LONDONGRAD (3), Ghost Lover, Lisa Taddeo

11/19 FLEISHMAN IS IN TROUBLE (2), ONCE UPON A TIME IN LONDONGRAD

11/20 THE WHITE LOTUS

11/24 FLEISHMAN IS IN TROUBLE, FIRE OF LOVE, TRIANGLE OF SADNESS

11/26 BELOW DECK, CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND (Theatrical), DATELINE

11/27 DEATH OF A CYCLIST, THE WHITE LOTUS

11/30 The Twist of a Knife, Anthony Horowitz

12/04 THE WHITE LOTUS

12/05 MAGIC MIKE’S LAST DANCE

12/07 FLEISHMAN IS IN TROUBLE

12/08 FLEISHMAN IS IN TROUBLE (2)

12/10 THE MASKED SCAMMER, THE MENU, THE FABLEMANS, DECISION TO LEAVE

12/11 THE WHITE LOTUS

12/12 The Ax, Donald E. Westlake

12/15 FLEISHMAN IS IN TROUBLE, I HATE SUZIE TOO (2)

12/16 I HATE SUZIE TOO

12/17 TOM PAPA: WHAT A DAY

12/22 WHILE THE CITY SLEEPS, FLEISHMAN IS IN TROUBLE

12/23 GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY, WHITE NOISE

12/24 RRR, ALL ABOUT EVE

12/25 THE THICK OF IT

12/28 RUSSIA 1985-1999: TRAUMAZONE, THIS ENGLAND, THE INSPECTION, THE WINDOW (’49)

12/29 “Great Expectations” Dickens/Izzard

12/30 A Small Affair, Flora Collins, FLEISHMAN IS IN TROUBLE, SEVEN DAYS TO NOON, LUX AETERNA

12/31 How to Raise an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, CLOSING GAMBIT 1978: KORCHNOI VS KARPOV AND THE KREMLIN, The Bullet That Missed, Richard Osman