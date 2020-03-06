Since any New York City cinephile has a nearly suffocating wealth of theatrical options, we figured it’d be best to compile some of the more worthwhile repertory showings into one handy list. Displayed below are a few of the city’s most reliable theaters and links to screenings of their weekend offerings — films you’re not likely to see in a theater again anytime soon, and many of which are, also, on 35mm. If you have a chance to attend any of these, we’re of the mind that it’s time extremely well-spent.

Anthology Film Archives

Presented by Screen Slate, “1995: The Year the Internet Broke” includes Ghost in the Shell, Hackers, Johnny Mnemonic, and more.

It’s the final weekend of a Dušan Makavejev retrospective.

Film Forum

“The Women Behind Hitchcock” features Rebecca, The Lady Vanishes, Shadow of a Doubt, and more.

French Institute Alliance Française

The two-day “Homage to Chantal Akerman” features Almayer’s Folly, From the Other Side, and more.

Metrograph

The new restoration of Fruit Chan’s Made in Hong Kong opens.

“Climate Crisis Parables” continues with Melancholia, Red Desert, Blade Runner: Final Cut, and more.

Il Sorpasso, The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant, and more play.

BAM

Inspired by Bacurau, “Rise Up!: Portraits of Resistance” features The Battle of Algiers, Lagaan, and more.

Museum of the Moving Image

“See It Big! Outer Space” continues with Gravity and Star Trek: The Motion Picture while 2001 continues playing alongside the museum’s incredible new exhibit.

Museum of Modern Art

Four films by Amos Gitai will play.

Films from the Edison and Biograph collections are being presented through March 25.

Quad Cinema

A new restoration of Dona Flor and Her Two Husbands plays, with Sônia Braga in person on Wednesday.

A new restoration of Cane River continues playing.

Nitehawk

Sightseers has late showings, while All About Eve and Leaving Las Vegas screen early.

Spectacle

The Toxic Avenger plays late, while Chained Girls has multiple showings.

IFC Center

The Shining, Blue Velvet, Pulp Fiction, and more play late.