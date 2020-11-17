- Multi-hyphenate Mélanie Laurent is in pre-production on 2021’s WW2 drama The Nightingale, starring both Fanning sisters, but Variety reports she will begin filming a project next week. The first French Amazon Prime original movie, The Mad Woman’s Ball, reunites Laurent with Breathe breakout Lou De Laâge and follows a woman in the 19th century who is institutionalized in the infamous Salpêtrière hospital in Paris when she tells her parents that she can hear the dead.
- Coming off this year’s King of Staten Island , Judd Apatow will next (per the Netflix Twitter account) direct a feature about a group of actors and actresses stuck in a hotel during a pandemic while attempting to complete a film. It’s co-written by Pam Brady who’s had her hand in offbeat comedy ranging from Lady Dynamite to Hamlet 2.
- Following the sleeper festival hit, Rams (whose Sam Neil-starring English remake premiered last month in Australia); and the less high-profile but well received The County at TIFF earlier this year; Icelandic director Grimur Hakonarson has announced his first English-language film. Deadline reports that Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley, and William Hurt are attached to The Fence, a political satire about two liberal newlyweds fighting with their ultra-conservative neighbor about a nine-foot fence he’s erecting to keep terrorists out.
- It’s been five years since Greek filmmaker Athina Rachel Tsangari directed her last film, Chevalier, but Screendaily detailed her new project, Harvest — an adaptation of the acclaimed Jim Crace novel of the same name. Production details are scarce, but the novel concerns the scapegoating of three newcomers in a tumultuous English village during medieval times.
- Cineuropa has divulged that Evolution director Lucile Hadzihalilovic has begun production on her third — and first English-language — film Earwig. Co-written by High Life scribe and regular collaborator Geoff Cox, the film is an adaptation of the period novel by Brian Catling about a cryptic young shut-in with ice dentures that need to be changed several times a day by a caretaker.