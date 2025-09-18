Having progressed from the ’70s through the ’90s, the Criterion Channel can only make the logical next step in October programming with “2000s Horror,” which comprises mainstream favorites (The Others, What Lies Beneath), arthouse material (Trouble Every Day, May), and some late-style maudits (Ghosts of Mars, Toolbox Murders). Ghosts will also appear in Criterion’s career-spanning John Carpenter program, which offers an opportunity to reconsider his 2001 film, Vampires, and Memoirs of an Invisible Man––all worthy of the man’s name. Meanwhile, “Body Horror” features the requisite Cronenberg, plus Hiroshi Teshigahara, Ishiro Honda, and William Friedkin’s Bug.

Horror continues in a six-film Jean Rollin set and Criterion Editions of The Others and Altered States; that series also features To Sleep with Anger, Pierrot le fou, A Woman is a Woman, My Winnipeg, and––two titles out-of-print longer than some people reading this have been alive––John Woo’s The Killer and Hard Boiled. Those are also in what’s indisputably the month’s best program: “Hong Kong Action Classics,” which folds a number of recent Shout! restorations of Woo, Tsui Hark, Ringo Lam, and the Chinese Ghost Story trilogy (the latter in a larger program of Hong Kong horror) with films by Yuen Woo-ping and Johnnie To. All of these films in one package is probably the best use of the streaming model since… well, I don’t even know.

Meanwhile, recent restorations of Edward Yang’s Mahjong and A Confucian Confusion will stream alongside Yi Yi, A Brighter Summer Day, and Taipei Story. Restoration-wise, October also offers several Charles Burnett films, Christiane F., Robina Rose’s major discovery Nightshift, and Claire Denis’ lesser-seen, great No Fear, No Die.

See the full line-up below and more at Criterion Channel:

[•REC], Jaume Balagueró and Paco Plaza, 2007*

Altered States, Ken Russell, 1980

Among Grey Stones, Kira Muratova, 1983

The Annihilation of Fish, Charles Burnett, 1999

Assault on Precinct 13, John Carpenter, 1976

The Asthenic Syndrome, Kira Muratova, 1989

A Better Tomorrow, John Woo, 1986

A Better Tomorrow II, John Woo, 1987

A Better Tomorrow III: Love & Death in Saigon, Tsui Hark, 1989

Big Trouble in Little China, John Carpenter, 1986

Brief Encounters, Kira Muratova, 1967

Bug, William Friedkin, 2006

Bullet in the Head, John Woo, 1990

By the River, Sofía Camargo, 2019

Les carabiniers, Jean-Luc Godard, 1963

Change of Fate, Kira Muratova, 1987

A Chinese Ghost Story, Ching Siu-tung, 1987

A Chinese Ghost Story II, Ching Siu-tung, 1990

A Chinese Ghost Story III, Ching Siu-tung, 1991

Christiane F., Uli Edel, 1981

Christine, John Carpenter, 1983

City on Fire, Ringo Lam, 1987

The Cockettes, David Weissman and Bill Weber, 2002

A Confucian Confusion, Edward Yang, 1994

Dahmer, David Jacobson, 2002

Dark Star, John Carpenter, 1974

Daughters of Darkness, Harry Kümel, 1971

The Descent, Neil Marshall, 2005

The East Is Red, Ching Siu-tung and Raymond Lee, 1993

Escape from L.A., John Carpenter, 1996

Escape from New York, John Carpenter, 1981

Evil Cat, Dennis Yu, 1987

Fascination, Jean Rollin, 1979

The Fly, David Cronenberg, 1986

Ganja & Hess, Bill Gunn, 1973

Ghosts of Mars, John Carpenter, 2001

The Glass Shield, Charles Burnett, 1994

The Grapes of Death, Jean Rollin, 1978

Hard Boiled, John Woo, 1992

Heroes Shed No Tears, John Woo, 1984

Hooligan Sparrow, Nanfu Wang, 2017

In the Mouth of Madness, John Carpenter, 1994

The Killer, John Woo, 1989

Lake Mungo, Joel Anderson, 2008

Lips of Blood, Jean Rollin, 1975

The Living Dead Girl, Jean Rollin, 1982

The Long Farewell, Kira Muratova, 1971

Lost in New York, Jean Rollin, 1989

Mahjong, Edward Yang, 1996

May, Lucky McKee, 2002

Memoirs of an Invisible Man, John Carpenter, 1992

Milisuthando, Milisuthando Bongela, 2023

My Winnipeg, Guy Maddin, 2007*

Nat Turner: A Troublesome Property, Charles Burnett, 2003

Nightshift, Robina Rose, 1981

No Fear, No Die, Claire Denis, 1990

Nostos, Sofía Camargo, 2024

Once a Thief, John Woo, 1991

The Others, Alejandro Amenábar, 2001

Peking Opera Blues, Tsui Hark, 1986

Pierrot le fou, Jean-Luc Godard, 1965

Prince of Darkness, John Carpenter, 1987

Prison on Fire, Ringo Lam, 1987

Prison on Fire II, Ringo Lam, 1991

Requiem for a Vampire, Jean Rollin, 1972

Rogue, Greg McLean, 2007

School on Fire, Ringo Lam, 1988

Shanghai Blues, Tsui Hark, 1984

Shivers, David Cronenberg, 1975

Starman, John Carpenter, 1984

Stuck, Stuart Gordon, 2007

Swordsman, King Hu and Tsui Hark, 1990

Swordsman II, Ching Siu-tung, 1992

Teeth, Mitchell Lichtenstein, 2007

They Live, John Carpenter, 1988

Three Stories, Kira Muratova, 1997

To Sleep with Anger, Charles Burnett, 1990

Toolbox Murders, Tobe Hooper, 2004

Triangle, Christopher Smith, 2009

The Tuner, Kira Muratova, 2004

Vampires, John Carpenter, 1998

We Were Here, David Weissman, 2011

What Lies Beneath, Robert Zemeckis, 2000

A Woman Is a Woman, Jean-Luc Godard, 1961

