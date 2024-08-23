NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

BAM

The controversial, remarkable The Spook Who Sat By the Door plays in a new restoration.

Roxy Cinema

Fidelio, our four-film program with Chapo Trap House’s Movie Mindset, has an encore with Eyes Wide Shut on a spectacular 35mm print this Saturday; Amalia Ulman has programmed prints of The Piano Teacher and The Holy Girl.

Film at Lincoln Center

An essential restoration of Shinji Somai’s Moving continues.

Museum of the Moving Image

Erich von Stroheim’s Greed plays on 35mm with live accompaniment this Sunday; Alice in the Cities, Insiang, The Killing of a Chinese Bookie, and The Muppet Movie have screenings.

Paris Theater

“Big & Loud!” returns with 70mm prints of Vertigo and Boogie Nights, along with The Abyss, Close Encounters, and Days of Heaven.

Film Forum

A new restoration of Alfred Hitchcock’s Frenzy begins playing; Army of Shadows continues.

Anthology Film Archives

Fassbinder’s Querelle and Robert J. Kaplan’s Scarecrow in a Garden of Cucumbers screen in “Premieres/Revivals.”

Museum of Modern Art

“Paramount in the 1970s” includes the first two Godfather films and Chinatown.

IFC Center

Caligula: The Ultimate Cut and The Conversation continue in a 50th-anniversary restoration; “Defamed to Acclaimed” continues; The Time Masters and The Vanishing play late.

Metrograph

Deliverance, Big Time, and Requiem (as part of a Sandra Hüller series) show on 35mm; a Carol Kane series, In Concert, Bad Trips, Passages, Ties That Bind, Summer at Sea, and Twisted Sister continue.