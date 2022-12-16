Roxy Cinema

We’re proud to kick off The Film Stage Presents, a new screening series at the Roxy that begins with 35mm showings of Steven Spielberg’s The Terminal and Always this Saturday. Readers will receive a discounted $12 ticket with mention of our program at the Roxy’s box office.

Quad Cinema

The director’s edit of Going All the Way begins a run, and Film Stage co-founder Dan Mecca will host the Q&A on Sunday.

Anthology Film Archives

An Ozu series focuses on his reworkings of earlier films, i.e. prints of the best movies ever made.

Film at Lincoln Center

Lars von Trier’s The Kingdom, restored in a new director’s cut, begins a run.

Japan Society

The 2001 anime Metropolis screens on 35mm Friday night, with a giveaway being held.

Film Forum

Orson Welles’ The Trial, restored in 4K, continues a run; The Draughtsman’s Contract and Paris, Texas return; The Gold Rush screens on 35mm this Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

The director’s cut series offers A Short Film About Killing on Friday.

IFC Center

Freshly anointed the greatest film of all-time, Jeanne Dielman continues a run, while the seventh-greatest, Beau Travail, screens; It’s a Wonderful Life, Evil Dead 2, Suspiria, Pan’s Labyrinth, Suspiria, and Re-Animator also play.