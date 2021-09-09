After a hiatus where New York’s theaters closed during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings are taking place.

Museum of the Moving Image

Commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11, 25th Hour, Something Wild, and New York, New York have showings; Lawrence of Arabia and Tenet play on 70mm; 2001 also screens.

Spectacle

The Mexican feature The Year of the Plague has showings, as do films by photographer Tracey Moffatt.

Paris Theater

Run Lola Run shows this Friday, while a print of The Limey screens Saturday and Sunday.

Film Forum

A 4K restoration of Goodfellas begins a run while La Piscine continues its reign; a print of Sherlock Jr. plays on Sunday.

Roxy Cinema

Godard’s Contempt has showings Saturday and Sunday.

IFC Center

World of Wong Kar-wai has kept going.