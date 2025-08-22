NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

Double-feature pairings of M. Night Shyamalan films and personally curated complements begin; Shinji Sōmai’s The Friends starts playing in a new restoration (watch our trailer debut)

IFC Center

Films by John Woo and Ching Siu-tung screen in Hong Kong Cinema Classics; The Lovers on the Bridge and Diva play in new restorations while In the Mood for Love and In the Mood for Love 2001 continue; My Neighbor Totoro, On-Gaku: Our Sound, Rosemary’s Baby, and Pet Sematary screen late.

Film Forum

Women In Action continues, including Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 on 35mm.

Brooklyn Academy of Music

Films by Éric Rohmer, Edward Yang, Ingmar Bergman and more play in Summers of Change.

Museum of Modern Art

A Michael Caine retrospective continues.

Anthology Film Archives

Films by Jean Cocteau play in Essential Cinema; a retrospective of Lukas Marxt is underway.

Museum of the Moving Image

JFK plays in a series on Eddington inspirations; North By Northwest and 2001 screen on 70 as part of a new series.

Nitehawk Cinema

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar plays early on Saturday and Sunday.

Metrograph

Days of Heaven, Pauline at the Beach, Come Drink with Me, The Grandmaster, and Apocalypse Now: Redux play on 35mm; Nothing But Light, High Voltage, Class Rules, Topographies of Absence, Come as You Are, and In ‘Scope and Color continue.