Cinema Guild’s release of Shinji Sōmai restorations stands among the great projects in modern cinema. Shortly after debuting Love Hotel, they’ll be giving The Friends a theatrical run that begins at New York’s Film at Lincoln Center on August 22. Two options are likely: you’ve never seen Sōmai’s 1994 feature, or have only done so on a rip supplemented by fanmade subtitles. Even by the director’s standards is it a lesser-seen title, and the new trailer––which we are very pleased to premiere––points towards a major moment for neophytes and acolytes alike.

Here’s the synopsis: “A delicate gem from one of Japanese cinema’s most revered stylists, The Friends finds the late Shinji Sōmai (Typhoon Club, Moving) at his most tender and unadorned. This lyrical coming-of-age tale, newly restored in 4K, follows three curious boys over one summer as they spy on a reclusive old man rumored to be dying––only to form an unexpected friendship that gently guides them toward compassion, loss, and the quiet end of childhood. Sōmai’s signature long takes and sunwashed compositions capture the rhythms of youth with patient, poetic clarity, and feel especially resonant as the summer season draws to a close. A revelatory rediscovery and a natural companion to Moving––whose revival at FLC last year introduced a new generation to Sōmai’s singular vision––The Friends reaffirms his influence on contemporary directors like Hirokazu Kore-eda, who called him ‘ filmmaker who captured adolescence like no other.'”

Find the preview below: