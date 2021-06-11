After a hiatus as theaters in New York City and beyond closed their doors during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, there’s a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings taking place.

Museum of the Moving Image

Paths of Glory and 2001 play, the latter on 70mm this Friday; non-Kubrick films include Fantasia, The Piano, and (at the Queens Drive-In) Carrie.

IFC Center

George A. Romero’s The Amusement Park, about which a whole lot more here, continues.

Paris Theater

With his excellent new film The Disciple available at alternating times, Chaitanya Tamhane’s Court screens.

Film Forum

As a new 4K restoration of La Piscine debuts, 8½ and The Ladykillers continue.

Film at Lincoln Center

The new restoration of In the Mood for Love continues playing daily.