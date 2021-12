Fun fact: after nearly eight years compiling these lists, a recent COVID surge has made the weekend of 12/24/21 our shortest Weekend Watch ever. We accept no awards.

IFC Center

It’s a Wonderful Life begins a full run.

Film Forum

Newly restored, Nights of Cabiria is now playing, while Chaplin’s The Kid screens this Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

A screening of Pavement Butterfly is held this Sunday with live accompaniment.