Next month’s MUBI lineup for the U.S. has been unveiled and a number of our recent festival favorites that were awaiting distribution will be coming to the service, including Mr. Bachmann and His Class, Ballad of a White Cow, Madalena, Taste, The Monopoly of Violence, and For Lucio.

One of last year’s great films, Hong Sangsoo’s The Woman Who Ran, will also be arriving, alongside Abel Ferrara’s Ms. 45, the Safdies’ Heaven Knows What, Sarah Polley’s Take This Waltz, and Leo McCarey’s Love Affair, with the latter two pairing for a Valentine’s Day double feature.

February 1 | The Monopoly of Violence | David Dufresne | From France with Love

February 2 | Looking for Venera | Norika Sefa | Festival Focus: Rotterdam

February 3 | Madalena | Madiano Marcheti | Festival Focus: Rotterdam

February 4 | Honey Cigar | Kamir Aïnouz | From France with Love

February 5 | …and God Created Woman | Roger Vadim

February 6 | I Am Not Your Negro | Raoul Peck

February 7 | Tomorrow’s Promise | Edward Owens | Edward Owens: Promise & Remembrance

February 8 | The Night Doctor | Elie Wajeman | From France with Love

February 9 | MAAT | Fox Maxy | Brief Encounters

February 10 | Ballad of a White Cow | Behtash Sanaeeha, Maryam Moghaddam | Festival Focus: Berlinale

February 11 | The Woman Who Ran | Hong Sang-soo | MUBI Spotlight

February 12 | Thirst Street | Nathan Silver

February 13 | Take This Waltz | Sarah Polley | In the Mood for Love (Valentine’s Day)

February 14 | Love Affair | Leo McCarey | In the Mood for Love (Valentine’s Day)

February 15 | For Lucio | Pietro Marcello | Festival Focus: Berlinale

February 16 | Taste | Lê Bảo | MUBI Release

February 17 | Incident by a Bank | Ruben Östlund

February 18 | Heaven Knows What | Ben Safdie, Josh Safdie | Street Vendors: A New York Double Bill

February 19 | Ms. 45 | Abel Ferrara | Street Vendors: A New York Double Bill

February 20 | Mr. Bachmann and His Class | Maria Speth | Festival Focus: Berlinale

February 21 | Remembrance: A Portrait Study | Edward Owens | Edward Owens: Promise & Remembrance

February 22 | Nightfall | Fred Keleman

February 23 | Chelsea Walls | Ethan Hawke | Role Reversals: When Actors Direct

February 24 | White Afro | Akosua Adoma Owusu | Artist Focus: Akosua Adoma Owusu

February 25 | Yakuza Apocalypse | Takashi Miike

February 26 | Free Angela and All Political Prisoners | Shola Lynch

February 27 | The Teacher from Vigevano | Elio Petri

February 28 | Wrong | Quentin Dupieux