Premiering in 2019 on the festival circuit but released during the early days of the pandemic, Andrew Patterson’s The Vast of Night was one of the most impressive indie sci-fi films of recent years and quite a calling card for the director. In the three years since its release, we’ve been waiting to hear what the director was up to next. His follow-up has now been revealed.

Patterson will direct Matthew McConaughey in The Rivals of Amziah King, backed by Black Bear Pictures. Although specific plot details have yet to be unveiled, While specific plot details are being kept under wraps, the film is described as a “deeply atmospheric, character-focused crime thriller set against the unique backdrop of remote Oklahoma,” with McConaughey playing the title role.

Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman said, “Black Bear is thrilled to partner with our friends at Heyday in supporting the bold creation that will be The Rivals of Amziah King. Andrew Patterson’s visionary filmmaking and Matthew McConaughey’s extraordinary talent are sure to deliver audiences a truly original and compelling film.”

Producer David Heyman said, “When I first watched The Vast of Night it was clear me that Andrew Patterson was a remarkable talent with a singular vision. I am incredibly excited to be working with Andrew and to support him and Matthew as they bring Amziah to life and make what I believe will be an extraordinary film.”

As we await more details, listen to our discussion of The Vast of Night below, along with the trailer.