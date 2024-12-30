As we continue to explore the best in 2024, today we’re taking a look at the articles that you, our dear readers, enjoyed the most throughout the past twelve months. Spanning reviews, interviews, features, podcasts, news, and trailers, check out the highlights below and return for more year-end coverage.

Most-Read Reviews

1. The Goldfinger

2. From Darkness to Light

3. The Devil’s Bath

4. Only the River Flows

5. Longlegs

6. The Nature of Love

7. The 2024 Oscar-Nominated Animated Short Films, Reviewed

8. Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2

9. Trap

10. Dune: Part Two

Most-Read Interviews

1. Richard Linklater on Sex, Murder, Hit Man, and the Infantilization of Culture

2. Will Menaker on the Year in Cinema: Oppenheimer, Scorsese, Friedkin & Beyond

3. Lee Daniels on The Deliverance, Shifting Culture, Douglas Sirk, and That Glenn Close Performance

4. “All Great DPs Become Alcoholics”: Rob Tregenza on Shooting Béla Tarr’s Werckmeister Harmonies

5. In a Violent Nature Director Chris Nash on Creating a New Kind of Slasher, Gus Van Sant, and the Best Friday the 13th Movie

6. The Paradoxes of John Ford: Ben Mankiewicz on His Complicated Legacy, Missing Film, and Most Overlooked Movie

7. Becoming the Beast: George MacKay on Fighting for Bertrand Bonello’s Film, Learning French, and Modern Incel Culture

8. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi on Evil Does Not Exist, Being in Harmony with Nature, and Why the Ending is Realistic

9. Obsess You Like a Ghost: Bertrand Bonello on His Years-Long Path Towards The Beast

10. Lee Chang-dong on the Power of Anger and Empathizing with Pain

Most-Read Features

1. The Best Movies Now Playing in Theaters

2. The 100 Most-Anticipated Films of 2025

3. Download the 2024 Awards Season Screenplays

4. The Film Stage’s Top 50 Films of 2024

5. The 50 Best 2024 Films You Might Have Missed

6. The 20 Best Films of 2024 (So Far)

7. New to Streaming: All of Us Strangers, The Zone of Interest, Priscilla, Youth (Spring) & More

8. New to Streaming: American Fiction, Cobweb, Youth Without Youth, Dan Sallitt & More

9. New to Streaming: The Boy and the Heron, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, In a Violent Nature, AGGRO DR1FT & More

10. Our 20-Most Anticipated 2024 Cannes Film Festival Premieres

Most-Listened-To Episodes of The B-Side

1. Jodie Foster

2. Sigourney Weaver

3. Martin Scorsese

4. 2024 Oscars Special

5. Robert Redford

6. In Conversation with John Sayles

7. Kevin Costner: Part II

8. Barbra Streisand

9. Bruce Willis

10. Tim Burton

Most-Read News Stories

1. Lilly Wachowski to Direct First Film in a Decade with Trash Mountain

2. David Lynch Has More Ideas for Twin Peaks; Unrecorded Night Cancelled By Netflix

3. Watch a Two-Hour Conversation with Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan, Greta Gerwig, Yorgos Lanthimos & Alexander Payne

4. The 7-Hour Version of Abel Gance’s Napoleon, a Restoration 16 Years in the Making, Will Premiere This Summer

5. Francis Ford Coppola Finally Unveils Megalopolis and Begins Work on Next Film

6. Exclusive: Terrence Malick’s Biblical Epic The Way of the Wind Aims for 2025 Premiere as First Story Details Arrive

7. Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis Targeting Major Fall IMAX Release

8. Watch a New Documentary on the Making of Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining

9. The Shrouds Will Be David Cronenberg’s Longest Film

10. Quentin Tarantino on What He Hates About McCabe & Mrs. Miller and Almost Gifting a 35mm Print to Richard Linklater

Most-Watched Trailers

1. Treasure

2. Megalopolis Teaser

3. Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In

4. Nostalghia

5. Seven Samurai

6. 2024 New York Asian Film Festival

7. Sugarcane

8. Napoleon

9. Paris, Texas

10. Megalopolis



