After directing two features last year with Perfect Days and Anselm, there’s no better time to revisit Wim Wenders’ crowning achievement. His serene 1984 Palme d’Or winner Paris, Texas has been restored in 4K for its 40th anniversary and will now open in theaters beginning August 30 at NYC’s IFC Center, courtesy of Janus Films. Written by Sam Shepard, shot by Robby Müller, and starring Harry Dean Stanton, Nastassja Kinski, and Dean Stockwell, the new trailer and poster has now arrived ahead of the theatrical rerelease.

Here’s the synopsis: “New German Cinema pioneer Wim Wenders (Wings of Desire) brings his keen eye for landscape to the American Southwest in Paris, Texas, a profoundly moving character study written by Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Sam Shepard. Paris, Texas follows the mysterious, nearly mute drifter Travis (a magnificent Harry Dean Stanton, whose face is a landscape all its own) as he tries to reconnect with his young son, living with his brother (Dean Stockwell) in Los Angeles, and his missing wife (Nastassja Kinski). From this simple setup, Wenders and Shepard produce a powerful statement on codes of masculinity and the myth of the American family, as well as an exquisite visual exploration of a vast, crumbling world of canyons and neon.”

See the trailer below.