Word on Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days is strong––stronger than any fiction feature he’s made since, God, who can even count. But though its Cannes premiere nabbed Koji Yakusho a Best Actor prize and U.S. acquisition, the festival screened another film I find far more intriguing: Anselm, his 3D- and 6K-shot docufiction concerning painter and sculptor Anselm Kiefer. Sideshow and Janus will release it on December 8, and ahead of its North American premiere at Telluride there is a trailer.

One in meager 2D and 1080p, but even under such conditions you can surmise the extents Wenders and DP Franz Lustig went to create an immersive experience. This preview just moves in odd angles and high resolution, objects jutting towards the screen at an already-dizzying rate––seeing it big with four eyes has suddenly become a mandatory experience.

Find the preview below, and for more on the film read Blake Williams’ interview with Wenders: