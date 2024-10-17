Following up their fascinating 2019 feature Space Dogs, which explored street dogs in Russia while telling a larger story about the first living being to be sent to space, Laika the canine, directors Elsa Kremser and Levin Peter are back with another portrait of the overlooked strays of Moscow. Dreaming Dogs, which has premiered on the fall circuit, including a stop at 2024 Vienna International Film Festival, explores the relationship between a woman and a pack of seven dogs living in the Russian capital. Ahead of its Austrian premiere, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the first trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “A pack of strays – seven dogs and one woman, live in the shadows of the city of Moscow. Hidden from the totalitarian authorities, two species share their existence on the verge of disappearance. They are straying in constant restlessness through a savage landscape where the city is cracking. Shot from the animal’s point of view, patterns of mutual dependence and taming begin to blur.”

“In SPACE DOGS, we confronted the untamed life of dogs on the street with the human abuse of them for space exploration,” the directors said in a statement. “DREAMING DOGS is all about the interdependence of these two species. What does it mean when dogs and humans become so close that life without each other seems impossible?”

See the exclusive trailer below.