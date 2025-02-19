After being one of the biggest Sundance breakout stories in the last few years, Talk to Me filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou quickly embarked on their next feature. Sally Hawkins, who opted out of the latest Paddington, is ready for some visceral horror as she leads Bring Her Back, starring alongside breakouts Billy Barratt, Sora Wong, and Jonah Wren Phillips. Ahead of a May 30 release from A24, the first trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the brief logline: “A brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother.” This also won’t be the only A24 project from the brothers as they are working on a Talk to Me sequel as well as a documentary which draws from their own adventures in the world of international underground deathmatch wrestling.

See the trailer and poster below.