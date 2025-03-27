Despite a bit of a delay, Warner Bros. is at least displaying some confidence in Paul Thomas Anderson’s highly anticipated One Battle After Another, debuting its first trailer six months before the director’s biggest project yet––sporting a budget reportedly somewhere in the range of $115M-$140M––arrives in theaters. The September 26 release, which would set it up nicely for a fall festival run if PTA so desires, will feature an IMAX and 70mm roll-out.

Marking the director’s long-awaited collaboration with Leonardo DiCaprio after they attempted to work together for Boogie Nights some three decades ago, the action-thriller-comedy draws from Thomas Pynchon’s sprawling 1990 novel Vineland. While the novel was set in the Reagan era, PTA has shifted to the modern day, telling the story of a father who has left behind his radical past and is now living a quiet life on the lam with his daughter. When Sean Penn’s white supremacist Colonel character tracks them down, they must go on the run.

With a cast also featuring Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro, Chase Infiniti, Wood Harris, and Alana Haim, we recently reported from the first test screenings that the film features “loads of action and car chases”––including a “phenomenal” one in the climax––and is the “closest we’ll ever get” to a full-on PTA action movie.

See the trailer below.