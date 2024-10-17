NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

BAM

Films by Warren Beatty, Mike Judge, and more play in Facing the Future; the restoration of I Heard it Through the Grapevine screens.

Roxy Cinema

Gummo, Love Streams, and Dancer in the Dark play on 35mm, while Francis Ford Coppola’s Tetro screens screens on Saturday and a 16mm puppet program shows Sunday.

Museum of Modern Art

A massive retrospective of Portuguese cinema begins, featuring films by Paulo Rocha and Manoel de Oliveira, among many others.

Museum of the Moving Image

A highlight of the 1969 Directors’ Fortnight includes prints of Oshima’s Death By Hanging and Garrel’s The Virgin’s Bed; a Frank Oz retrospective continues.

Anthology Film Archives

Dreyer’s Ordet plays in “Essential Cinema.”

IFC Center

The black-and-white restoration of Johnny Mnemonic plays, as does a 40th-anniversary restoration of Paris, Texas and Bennett Miller’s The Cruise; The Company of Wolves, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Hush play late.

Film Forum

Kon Ichikawa’s The Burmese Harp begins playing; restorations of The Devil, Probably and Lancelot du lac continue; Planet of the Apes screens on Sunday.

Metrograph

Corpse Bride, a secret feature, and Věra Chytilová’s Daisies & Fruit of Paradise show on 35mm; The Phantom of Ester Krumbachová begins, while Don’t Go in the Sewers, Society of the Spectacle, and a Yao Xiao-curated series continue.