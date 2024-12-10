After the 2000s brought us 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later, get ready for a whole new trilogy of zombie features in the franchise. Danny Boyle, returning six years after his Beatles-inspired trifle Yesterday, is back to large-scale filmmaking with 28 Years Later, co-written with Alex Garland, and starring Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes. Ahead of a June 20, 2025 release, the first impressive trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.”

Speaking to Nick Newman last year, cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle said in a career-spanning interview, “Danny’s very, very excited about how the camera moves. He knows light and stuff like that, but movement is the bloodstream for him––why it moves––and I’m very particular about why the camera moves in every single film I do and everything I watch here. That bonded us. He’d just come off The Beach with Darius, who is a master––a beautiful, beautiful master of many, many aspects of cinematography––and what Danny saw, at that time, he wanted to react to. That became two short TV productions utilizing multiple digital cameras––they thought I was some digital genius, which I’m not––and then it became 28 Days Later. Which became a historic film, right?”

See the new trailer below.