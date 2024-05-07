While we eagerly await Lena Dunham’s next full-on creative venture, she’s made the rare excursion into a lead role not written and directed by herself. Paired with Stephen Fry, she stars in Treasure, a road-trip dramedy from German filmmaker Julia von Heinz. Ahead of its June 14 theatrical release from Bleecker Street and FilmNation, there’s a first trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “A father-daughter road trip set in post-communist Poland, Treasure follows Ruth (Dunham), an American music journalist, and her father, Edek (Fry), a charmingly stubborn Holocaust survivor, on a journey to his homeland. While Ruth is eager to make sense of her family’s past, Edek embarks on the trip with his own agenda. This emotional, funny culture clash between the two is a powerful example of how reconnecting with family and the past can be a treasure.”

Find the preview below: