Holding off on my first Seven Samurai watch since 9th grade proved wise. A 4K restoration overseen by Toho Co. Ltd. will arrive stateside next month courtesy Janus Films: July 5 at New York’s Film Forum, then July 7 at the Egyptian Theatre and Laemmle Royal July 12 in Los Angeles. Ahead of this there’s a stirring new trailer.

Here’s the synopsis, if you somehow don’t know what Seven Samurai is about: “One of the most thrilling movie epics of all time, Seven Samurai (Shichinin no samurai) tells the story of a sixteenth-century village whose desperate inhabitants hire the eponymous warriors to protect them from invading bandits. This three-hour ride from Akira Kurosawa—featuring legendary actors Toshiro Mifune and Takashi Shimura—seamlessly weaves philosophy and entertainment, delicate human emotions and relentless action, into a rich, evocative, and unforgettable tale of courage and hope.”

Find the preview and new poster below: