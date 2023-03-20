Good news for those who wish to know what their Twitter feed’s jacking off to: the Criterion Channel are launching an erotic thriller series that includes De Palma’s Dressed to Kill and Body Double, the Wachowskis’ Bound, and so many other movies to stir up that ceaseless, fruitless “why do movies have sex scenes?” discourse. (Better or worse than middle-age film critics implying they have a hard-on? I’m so indignant at being forced to choose.) Similarly lurid, if not a bit more frightening, is a David Lynch retro that includes the Criterion editions of Lost Highway and Inland Empire (about which I spoke to Lynch last year), a series of shorts, and a one-month-only engagement for Dune, a film that should be there in perpetuity.

Retrospectives of Harold Lloyd, Rohmer’s Tales of the Four Seasons, and shorts by Fanta Régina Nacro round out the big debuts, while Criterion editions of Faya dayi, Dressed to Kill, and The Comfort of Strangers debut, while Debbie Tucker Green’s ear for eye has a streaming premiere. And while you’re at it: don’t sleep on Songs from the Second Floor, streaming thanks to Ari Aster.

See the full list below and more at the Criterion Channel.

Aguirre, the Wrath of God, Werner Herzog, 1972

Ballerina, David Lynch, 2007

Bashful, Alfred J. Goulding, 1917

The Big Idea, Gilbert Pratt and Hal Mohr, 1917

Bintou, Fanta Régina Nacro, 2001

Body Double, Brian De Palma, 1984

Body Heat, Lawrence Kasdan, 1981

Bound, Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski, 1996*

By the Sad Sea Waves, Alfred J. Goulding, 1917

Call Me, Sollace Mitchell, 1988

A Certain Morning, Fanta Régina Nacro, 1992

Color of Night, Richard Rush, 1994

Crimes of Passion, Ken Russell, 1984

Criminal Passion, Donna Deitch, 1994

Declarations of Love, Tiff Rekem, 2022

Dream Lover, Nicholas Kazan, 1993

Dressed to Kill, Brian De Palma, 1980

Dune, David Lynch, 1984*

ear for eye, debbie tucker green, 2021

Faya dayi, Jessica Beshir, 2021

Filipiñana, Rafael Manuel, 2020

Fleshtone, Harry Hurwitz, 1994

A Gasoline Wedding, Alfred J. Goulding, 1918

Get Out and Get Under, Hal Roach, 1920

Good Morning, Miss Dove, Henry Koster, 1955

Grandma’s Boy, Fred Newmeyer, 1922

Harold Lloyd’s Funny Side of Life, Harry Kerwin, 1963

The Harder They Come, Perry Henzell, 1973

Haunted Spooks, Hal Roach and Alfred J. Goulding, 1920

Heron 1954–2002, Alexis McCrimmon, 2022

Home When You Return, Carl Elsasser, 2021

In a Lonely Place, Nicholas Ray, 1950

Inland Empire, 2006

Jade, William Friedkin, 1995*

Konate’s Gift, Fanta Régina Nacro, 1997

The Last Seduction, John Dahl, 1994

Lonesome Luke, Messenger, Hal Roach, 1917

Look Pleasant, Please, Alfred J. Goulding, 1918

Lost Highway, David Lynch, 1997

LYNCH (one), blackANDwhite, 2007

LYNCH2, blackANDwhite, 2007

Madness Remixed, Rhea Storr, 2021

Maman Brigitte, Ayanna Dozier, 2022

Manhunter, Michael Mann, 1986*

Mulholland Dr., David Lynch, 2001

Next Aisle Over, Hal Roach, 1919

Oliver Sees Indigo, Ryan Clancy, 2022

Over the Fence, J. Farrell MacDonald and Harold Lloyd, 1917

Poison Ivy, Katt Shea, 1992

Pretty as a Picture: The Art of David Lynch, Toby Keeler, 1997

Puk nini, Fanta Régina Nacro, 1995

A Sailor-Made Man, Fred Newmeyer, 1921

A Sammy in Siberia, Hal Roach, 1919

Sister, Sister, Bill Condon, 1987

Songs from the Second Floor, Roy Andersson, 2000

So We Live, Rand Abou Fakher, 2021

Spring Fever, Hal Roach, 1919

Squish!, Tulapop Saenjaroen, 2021

Strangers, Rajee Samarasinghe, 2022

A Tale of Autumn, Eric Rohmer, 1998

A Tale of Springtime, Eric Rohmer, 1990

A Tale of Summer, Eric Rohmer, 1996

A Tale of Winter, Eric Rohmer, 1998

That’s Him, Gilbert Pratt, 1918

Three Songs Without Z., Karthik Pandian and Andros Zins-Browne, 2022

We Knew How Beautiful They Were, These Islands, Younes Ben Slimane, 2022

Wicker Man, Robin Hardy, 1973

Back By Popular Demand

In a Lonely Place, Nicholas Ray, 1950

Aguirre, the Wrath of God, Werner Herzog, 1972

The Harder They Come, Perry Henzell, 1973

The Wicker Man, Robin Hardy, 1973

Manhunter, Michael Mann, 1986

*Available in the U.S. only