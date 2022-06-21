The Criterion Channel’s July lineup is an across-the-board display of strengths, ranging as it does from very specific programming cues to actor retrospectives and hardly ignoring the strength of Criterion Editions. Surely much fun’s to be had with “In the Ring,” a decade-spanning, 16-film curation of boxing pictures—Raging Bull and Fat City, of course, with some you forget are boxing movies (Rocco and His Brothers) and others you’ve likely never seen at all (count me excited for King Vidor’s The Champ). “Noir in Color” brilliantly upends common conception of a drama (and gives you excuse to see Nicholas Ray’s Party Girl); Setsuko Hara films are gathered into a handy collection; and Blake Edwards gets six (He Laughed Last, Experiment in Terror, Days of Wine and Roses, The Great Race, Victor/Victoria, and That’s Life!).

On the Criterion Editions front they’ve gone all out: the Before trilogy, Alex Cox’s Walker, Leave Her to Heaven, Shaft, Destry Rides Again, Raging Bull, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Pink Flamingos, Adoption, and Mississippi Masala. Finally, streaming premieres for Ahed’s Knee and Koreeda’s Air Doll.

a.k.a. Cassius Clay, Jim Jacobs, 1970

Accused of Murder, Joseph Kane, 1956

Adoption, Márta Mészáros, 1975

Africa on the Seine, Paulin Soumanou Vieyra and Mamadou Sarr, 1955

Ahed’s Knee, Nadav Lapid, 2021

Air Doll, Hirokazu Kore-eda, 2009

All Dogs Go to Heaven, Don Bluth, 1989

And Now Miguel, Joseph Krumgold, 1953

Bad Day at Black Rock, John Sturges, 1955*

The Badlanders, Delmer Daves, 1958*

Before Midnight, Richard Linklater, 2013*

Before Sunrise, Richard Linklater, 1995

Before Sunset, Richard Linklater, 2004

Birago Diop, conteur, Paulin Soumanou Vieyra, 1981

Black Widow, Nunnally Johnson, 1954

Blow-Ball, Márta Mészáros, 1964

The Bravados, Henry King, 1958

By the Time It Gets Dark, Anocha Suwichakornpong, 2016

The Champ, King Vidor, 1931

Champion, Mark Robson, 1949

Days of Wine and Roses, Blake Edwards, 1962

Desert Fury, Lewis Allen, 1947

Destry Rides Again, George Marshall, 1939

Dziga and His Brothers, Evgeny Tsymbal, 2002

Experiment in Terror, Blake Edwards, 1962

Fat City, John Huston, 1972

Foreign Intrigue, Sheldon Reynolds, 1956

Gentleman Jim, Raoul Walsh, 1942

The Great Race, Blake Edwards, 1965

The Gunfighter, Henry King, 1950

Hammer, Bruce D. Clark, 1972

The Harder They Fall, Mark Robson, 1956

He Laughed Last, Blake Edwards, 1956

Hedwig and the Angry Inch, John Cameron Mitchell, 2001

Here Comes Mr. Jordan, Alexander Hall, 1941

House of Bamboo, Samuel Fuller, 1955

I Died a Thousand Times, Stuart Heisler, 1955*

Iba N’Diaye, Paulin Soumanou Vieyra, 1982

The Image You Missed, Dónal Foreman, 2018

In Old Chicago, Henry King, 1938

Inferno, Roy Ward Baker, 1953

A Kiss Before Dying, Gerd Oswald, 1956

Lamb, Paulin Soumanou Vieyra, 1964

Leave Her to Heaven, John M. Stahl, 1945

Lemon, Janicza Bravo, 2017*

Lure of the Wilderness, Jean Negulesco, 1952

Man of the West, Anthony Mann, 1958

Matilda, Daniel Mann, 1978

Mississippi Masala, Mira Nair, 1991

Môl, Paulin Soumanou Vieyra, 1966

Museum Hours, Jem Cohen, 2012

A Nation Is Born, Paulin Soumanou Vieyra, 1961

Niagara, Henry Hathaway, 1953

Party Girl, Nicholas Ray, 1958

Peter & the Wolf, Suzie Templeton, 2006

Petition, Zhao Liang, 2009

Pink Flamingos, John Waters, 1972

Raging Bull, Martin Scorsese, 1980

Requiem for a Heavyweight, Ralph Nelson, 1962

The Ring, Alfred Hitchcock, 1927

Ring of Fire: The Emile Griffith Story, Dan Klores and Ron Berger, 2005

The River’s Edge, Allan Dwan, 1957

Scaffold, Kazik Radwanski, 2017

The Set-Up, Robert Wise, 1949

Shaft, Gordon Parks, 1971

Somebody Up There Likes Me, Robert Wise, 1956

The Snows of Kilimanjaro, Henry King, 1952

The Song of Bernadette, Henry King, 1943

State Fair, Henry King, 1933

Sunset Song, Terence Davies, 2015

Swamp Water, Jean Renoir, 1941

That’s Life!, Blake Edwards, 1986

Tigrero: A Film That Was Never Made, Mika Kaurismäki, 1994

Twelve O’Clock High, Henry King, 1949

Victor/Victoria, Blake Edwards, 1982

Walker, Alex Cox, 1987

Western, Valeska Grisebach, 2017

The Winning of Barbara Worth, Henry King, 1926

*Available in the U.S. only