The Criterion Channel’s July lineup is an across-the-board display of strengths, ranging as it does from very specific programming cues to actor retrospectives and hardly ignoring the strength of Criterion Editions. Surely much fun’s to be had with “In the Ring,” a decade-spanning, 16-film curation of boxing pictures—Raging Bull and Fat City, of course, with some you forget are boxing movies (Rocco and His Brothers) and others you’ve likely never seen at all (count me excited for King Vidor’s The Champ). “Noir in Color” brilliantly upends common conception of a drama (and gives you excuse to see Nicholas Ray’s Party Girl); Setsuko Hara films are gathered into a handy collection; and Blake Edwards gets six (He Laughed Last, Experiment in Terror, Days of Wine and Roses, The Great Race, Victor/Victoria, and That’s Life!).
On the Criterion Editions front they’ve gone all out: the Before trilogy, Alex Cox’s Walker, Leave Her to Heaven, Shaft, Destry Rides Again, Raging Bull, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Pink Flamingos, Adoption, and Mississippi Masala. Finally, streaming premieres for Ahed’s Knee and Koreeda’s Air Doll.
See the full list of June titles below and more on the Criterion Channel.
a.k.a. Cassius Clay, Jim Jacobs, 1970
Accused of Murder, Joseph Kane, 1956
Adoption, Márta Mészáros, 1975
Africa on the Seine, Paulin Soumanou Vieyra and Mamadou Sarr, 1955
Ahed’s Knee, Nadav Lapid, 2021
Air Doll, Hirokazu Kore-eda, 2009
All Dogs Go to Heaven, Don Bluth, 1989
And Now Miguel, Joseph Krumgold, 1953
Bad Day at Black Rock, John Sturges, 1955*
The Badlanders, Delmer Daves, 1958*
Before Midnight, Richard Linklater, 2013*
Before Sunrise, Richard Linklater, 1995
Before Sunset, Richard Linklater, 2004
Birago Diop, conteur, Paulin Soumanou Vieyra, 1981
Black Widow, Nunnally Johnson, 1954
Blow-Ball, Márta Mészáros, 1964
The Bravados, Henry King, 1958
By the Time It Gets Dark, Anocha Suwichakornpong, 2016
The Champ, King Vidor, 1931
Champion, Mark Robson, 1949
Days of Wine and Roses, Blake Edwards, 1962
Desert Fury, Lewis Allen, 1947
Destry Rides Again, George Marshall, 1939
Dziga and His Brothers, Evgeny Tsymbal, 2002
Experiment in Terror, Blake Edwards, 1962
Fat City, John Huston, 1972
Foreign Intrigue, Sheldon Reynolds, 1956
Gentleman Jim, Raoul Walsh, 1942
The Great Race, Blake Edwards, 1965
The Gunfighter, Henry King, 1950
Hammer, Bruce D. Clark, 1972
The Harder They Fall, Mark Robson, 1956
He Laughed Last, Blake Edwards, 1956
Hedwig and the Angry Inch, John Cameron Mitchell, 2001
Here Comes Mr. Jordan, Alexander Hall, 1941
House of Bamboo, Samuel Fuller, 1955
I Died a Thousand Times, Stuart Heisler, 1955*
Iba N’Diaye, Paulin Soumanou Vieyra, 1982
The Image You Missed, Dónal Foreman, 2018
In Old Chicago, Henry King, 1938
Inferno, Roy Ward Baker, 1953
A Kiss Before Dying, Gerd Oswald, 1956
Lamb, Paulin Soumanou Vieyra, 1964
Leave Her to Heaven, John M. Stahl, 1945
Lemon, Janicza Bravo, 2017*
Lure of the Wilderness, Jean Negulesco, 1952
Man of the West, Anthony Mann, 1958
Matilda, Daniel Mann, 1978
Mississippi Masala, Mira Nair, 1991
Môl, Paulin Soumanou Vieyra, 1966
Museum Hours, Jem Cohen, 2012
A Nation Is Born, Paulin Soumanou Vieyra, 1961
Niagara, Henry Hathaway, 1953
Party Girl, Nicholas Ray, 1958
Peter & the Wolf, Suzie Templeton, 2006
Petition, Zhao Liang, 2009
Pink Flamingos, John Waters, 1972
Raging Bull, Martin Scorsese, 1980
Requiem for a Heavyweight, Ralph Nelson, 1962
The Ring, Alfred Hitchcock, 1927
Ring of Fire: The Emile Griffith Story, Dan Klores and Ron Berger, 2005
The River’s Edge, Allan Dwan, 1957
Scaffold, Kazik Radwanski, 2017
The Set-Up, Robert Wise, 1949
Shaft, Gordon Parks, 1971
Somebody Up There Likes Me, Robert Wise, 1956
The Snows of Kilimanjaro, Henry King, 1952
The Song of Bernadette, Henry King, 1943
State Fair, Henry King, 1933
Sunset Song, Terence Davies, 2015
Swamp Water, Jean Renoir, 1941
That’s Life!, Blake Edwards, 1986
Tigrero: A Film That Was Never Made, Mika Kaurismäki, 1994
Twelve O’Clock High, Henry King, 1949
Victor/Victoria, Blake Edwards, 1982
Walker, Alex Cox, 1987
Western, Valeska Grisebach, 2017
The Winning of Barbara Worth, Henry King, 1926
*Available in the U.S. only