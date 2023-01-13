NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of Modern Art

Always a highlight of the repertory year, To Save and Project highlights the best in restored cinema, this weekend including I Married a Witch and Invaders from Mars; a Guillermo del Toro retrospective brings 35mm prints of his features and inspirations.

Roxy Cinema

The early Safdies feature Daddy Longlegs plays on 35mm through the weekend with different presenters every night; Flaming Ears screens on Saturday.

Anthology Film Archives

A retrospective of the late, great Fred Ward begins, highlights including Escape from Alcatraz and The Right Stuff on 35mm, as well as Walter Hill’s Southern Comfort.

Film at Lincoln Center

Jordan Peele’s rather robust series of movies that inspired Nope, concludes with the rare Corey Feldman feature The Birthday.

Film Forum

The Conformist screens in a new 4K restoration; The Muppet Movie plays this Sunday.

Metrograph

Hou Hsiao-hsien’s Millennium Mambo, newly restored in 4K is now playing.

IFC Center

A Clockwork Orange, Eraserhead, Resident Evil, Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro also play.