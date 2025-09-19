NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

A 35mm print of Mike Figgis’ Timecode (discussed here) screens alongside Ryan Gosling’s Lost River, followed by a Johnny Jewel live performance.

Film Forum

A Peter Sellers retrospective starts; Four Nights of a Dreamer plays in a new restoration; The Pink Panther plays on Sunday morning.

Brooklyn Academy of Music

A series on Caribbean culture begins.

Museum of Modern Art

A complete Chantal Akerman retrospective continues, as does series on New Orleans before, during, and after Hurricane Katrina.

Museum of the Moving Image

A Terence Davies retrospective continues; films by Albert Brooks, Elaine May, and Buñuel screen in Nightmare Comedies.

Paris Theater

Big & Loud brings 2001, Amadeus, and Lawrence of Arabia on 70mm.

Film at Lincoln Center

Edward Yang’s Yi Yi continues screening in a new 4K restoration, as do In the Mood for Love and In the Mood for Love 2001.

IFC Center

Linda Linda Linda continues playing in a new restoration; Hard Boiled, Tommy, Female Trouble, Don’t Torture a Ducking, and Blade show late.

Anthology Film Archives

The study of Malcolm X continues.

Nitehawk Cinema

MacGruber and a print of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants play early on Saturday and Sunday.

Metrograph

Her, Ruggles of Red Gap, My Man Godfrey, and Institute Benjamenta play on 35mm; The Rule of Murch, Starving for Beauty, and Emotional Labor start while the Don Siegel retrospective, Happy Together, and Every Man for Himself continue.