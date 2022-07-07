NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

A 4K restoration of Three Colors: Blue begins its run.

Japan Society

A 35mm print of Mothra screens this Friday.

Roxy Cinema

Wings of Desire, Rosemary’s Baby, The Assassination of Jesse James, and Get Crazy play on 35mm through the weekend.

Film Forum

As 35mm print of Diva and new restoration of The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie continue, “Mifune Redux” brings the great collaborations between Mifune and Kurosawa.

BAM

1974’s One Way or Another, the first feature directed by a Cuban woman, has been restored.

Anthology Film Archives

“Let’s Talk About Sex” begins its run while Essential Cinema has Stan Brakhage.

Museum of Modern Art

One of the year’s great retrospectives looks at deep cuts of Shochiku Studios, while a gender and horror retrospective is underway.

Museum of the Moving Image

George A. Romero and his progeny are subject of a series.

IFC Center

INLAND EMPIRE, Mulholland Dr., Perfect Blue, Paprika, Sisters, and Taxi Driver have showings.