NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center
The noir titan Robert Siodmak is subject of a new retrospective.

Film Forum
A celebration of Marlon Brando’s centennial has begun.

Museum of the Moving Image
See It Big! Let It Snow brings 35mm prints of Kurosawa’s Dersu Uzala, 1994’s Little Women, and McCabe & Mrs. Miller on IB Technicolor; John Denver & The Muppets screens Saturday and Sunday.

IFC Center
It’s a Wonderful Life and a 4K restoration of Carrie plays daily; 2001Spider BabyReservoir Dogs, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, and Tokyo! show late.

Museum of Modern Art
dual celebration of Marcello and Chiara Mastroianni begins.

Anthology Film Archives
A look at Robert Frank and his influences begins, while two of Hollis Frampton’s best films screen in Essential Cinema.

No more articles