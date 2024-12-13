NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.
Film at Lincoln Center
The noir titan Robert Siodmak is subject of a new retrospective.
Film Forum
A celebration of Marlon Brando’s centennial has begun.
Museum of the Moving Image
See It Big! Let It Snow brings 35mm prints of Kurosawa’s Dersu Uzala, 1994’s Little Women, and McCabe & Mrs. Miller on IB Technicolor; John Denver & The Muppets screens Saturday and Sunday.
IFC Center
It’s a Wonderful Life and a 4K restoration of Carrie plays daily; 2001, Spider Baby, Reservoir Dogs, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, and Tokyo! show late.
Museum of Modern Art
A dual celebration of Marcello and Chiara Mastroianni begins.
Anthology Film Archives
A look at Robert Frank and his influences begins, while two of Hollis Frampton’s best films screen in Essential Cinema.