NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of Modern Art

A series on New Orleans before, during, and after Hurricane Katrina includes Déjà Vu on 35mm; the Michael Caine retrospective continues.

Film at Lincoln Center

Double-feature pairings of M. Night Shyamalan films and personally curated complements continue alongside Shinji Sōmai’s The Friends in a new restoration (watch our trailer debut) and In the Mood for Love and In the Mood for Love 2001.

Brooklyn Academy of Music

Films by Chaplin, Lubitsch, Miyazaki, and more play in a series of anti-fascist comedies.

Anthology Film Archives

Films by Charlie Chaplin, Tony Conrad, and Bruce Conner play in Essential Cinema; a retrospective of witch cinema begins.

IFC Center

Films by John Woo, Tsui Hark, and Ching Siu-tung screen in Hong Kong Cinema Classics; a retrospective IFC’s 20th anniversary includes Boyhood and Fay Grim on 35mm; The Lovers on the Bridge and Diva continue in new restorations alongside In the Mood for Love and In the Mood for Love 2001; Spirited Away, Beyond the Valley of the Dolls, Candyman, and Pet Sematary show late.

Film Forum

Women In Action continues, including Jackie Brown on 35mm and Terminator 2 in 3D; Brazil plays in a new restoration.

Paris Theater

Big & Loud brings Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Lawrence of Arabia, and Close Encounters on 70mm; Blade Runner: The Final Cut plays in a cyberpunk series.

Museum of the Moving Image

JFK, The Wild Bunch, and 1941 play in a series on Eddington inspirations; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood screens on Saturday.

Nitehawk Cinema

The African Queen and The Baby-Sitters Club play early on Saturday and Sunday.

Metrograph

Days of Heaven, The Life Aquatic, The Grandmaster, High Fidelity, and Apocalypse Now: Redux play on 35mm; Nothing But Light, High Voltage, Class Rules, Topographies of Absence, Come as You Are, and In ‘Scope and Color continue.