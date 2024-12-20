NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of the Moving Image

See It Big! Let It Snow brings 35mm prints of All That Heaven Allows, Doctor Zhivago, and Meet Me In St. Louis.

Museum of Modern Art

A dual celebration of Marcello and Chiara Mastroianni continues, this weekend bringing films by Raúl Ruiz and Marco Bellocchio.

Anthology Film Archives

A look at Robert Frank and his influences continues, including Chantal Akerman’s Toute une nuit and Blue Velvet on 35mm, while Scenes from the Streets begins.

Roxy Cinema

The New World and The Magnificent Ambersons shows on 35mm; Hardcore plays Friday and Saturday, the latter day bringing a Paul Schrader Q&A; Eastern Promises and Paul Verhoeven’s Elle also screen.

Metrograph

Lost In Translation, 2046, Phantom Thread, and Brokeback Mountain play on 35mm; The Holidays at Metrograph, It Looks Pretty from a Distance, and This Long Century: Jem Cohen begin; Urban Ghosts, Absconded Art, and Nicolas Uncaged continue.

Film Forum

A celebration of Marlon Brando’s centennial continues with One-Eyed Jacks, Last Tango in Paris, and Apocalypse Now: Final Cut; The Umbrellas of Cherbourg‘s 4K restoration.

IFC Center

It’s a Wonderful Life plays daily; 2001, Blood Simple, Reservoir Dogs, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, and Society show late.