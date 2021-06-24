After a hiatus as theaters in New York City and beyond closed their doors during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, there’s a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings taking place.

Film Forum

Le Cercle Rouge has been given a new 4K restoration, while La Piscine and 8½ continue.

Film at Lincoln Center

As the new restoration of In the Mood for Love continues playing daily, Joyce Chopra’s Smooth Talk begins a week-long run.

Museum of the Moving Image

“See It Big” has a major weekend with Daughters of the Dust, Beau Travail, The Piano, and Do the Right Thing; meanwhile, 2001 plays on 70mm this Friday.

IFC Center

The restoration of Lizzie Borden’s Working Girls continues.

Roxy Cinema

Prints of John Waters’ Polyester and Purple Noon screen this Saturday and Sunday.

BAM

Melvin Van Peebles’ The Story of a Three Day Pass has been restored in 4K.