NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

An Adrian Lyne retrospective features Fatal Attraction, Jacob’s Ladder, Lolita, and Foxes on 35mm, while Bob Saget and Norm MacDonald’s seminal Dirty Work plays on a print Saturday.

BAM

A Shelley Duvall retrospective is underway.

Museum of Modern Art

A celebration of Robert Frank’s centennial begins.

Museum of the Moving Image

A Lana Wilson retrospective begins while the Frank Oz series continues.

Film Forum

As an Ealing Studios retrospective continues, The General screens on Sunday.

Metrograph

The Beaver Trilogy, The Machinist, and The Last Metro show on 35mm; a Crystal Mosell and Derrick B. Harden retrospective begins while The World Is a Stage, My Crazy Uncle (or Aunt), Insomnia, and Crush the Strong, Help the Weak continue.

IFC Center

A 4K restoration of The Fall plays daily; Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Ichi the Killer, Threads, and The People Under the Stairs play late.