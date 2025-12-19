NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

IFC Center

The entirety of Twin Peaks begins screening; It’s a Wonderful Life plays daily; Tales from the Hood, The Doom Generation, Mandy, Bug, and Thief show late.

Museum of the Moving Image

A New Leaf, Looking for Mr. Goodbar, and Clint Eastwood’s Breezy show on 35mm as part of American Woman, while a print of Crossing Delancey also plays.

Roxy Cinema

Gus Van Sant’s To Die For, Promised Land, and Psycho all play on 35mm; Amadeus and Hardcore also screen.

Film Forum

Five Easy Pieces begins screening in a new 4K restoration.

Anthology Film Archives

A Mary Woronov series continues; films by Ken Jacobs and Buster Keaton screen in Essential Cinema.

Nitehawk Cinema

It’s a Wonderful Life plays early on Saturday and Sunday.

Paris Theater

A print of Near Dark screens on Friday; Pan’s Labyrinth and Death on the Nile play Saturday.

Metrograph

The Godfather Part II, The Leopard, Strike, Battleship Potemkin, Snow White, Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, Eyes Wide Shut, Dust in the Wind, and A Time to Live, a Time to Die play on 35mm; the restored A Girl is a Gun and The Holidays at Metrograph both begin while a Keanu Reeves series, The Memory Palace, and Like Mother, Like Daughter continue.