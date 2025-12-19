NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

IFC Center
The entirety of Twin Peaks begins screening; It’s a Wonderful Life plays daily; Tales from the HoodThe Doom GenerationMandyBug, and Thief show late.

Museum of the Moving Image
A New Leaf, Looking for Mr. Goodbar, and Clint Eastwood’s Breezy show on 35mm as part of American Woman, while a print of Crossing Delancey also plays.

Roxy Cinema
Gus Van Sant’s To Die For, Promised Land, and Psycho all play on 35mm; Amadeus and Hardcore also screen.

Film Forum
Five Easy Pieces begins screening in a new 4K restoration.

Anthology Film Archives
Mary Woronov series continues; films by Ken Jacobs and Buster Keaton screen in Essential Cinema.

Nitehawk Cinema
It’s a Wonderful Life plays early on Saturday and Sunday.

Paris Theater
A print of Near Dark screens on Friday; Pan’s Labyrinth and Death on the Nile play Saturday.

Metrograph
The Godfather Part IIThe LeopardStrike, Battleship PotemkinSnow WhiteSympathy for Mr. Vengeance, Eyes Wide Shut, Dust in the Wind, and A Time to Live, a Time to Die play on 35mm; the restored A Girl is a Gun and The Holidays at Metrograph both begin while a Keanu Reeves series, The Memory Palace, and Like Mother, Like Daughter continue.

