NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

IFC Center

A Panahi / Kiarostami retrospective begins; a 4K restoration of Guillermo del Toro’s Cronos starts a run; the entirety of Twin Peaks continues; Clockers, The Game, Tales from the Hood, and Speed Racer, show late.

Roxy Cinema

Gus Van Sant’s Elephant and Drugstore Cowboy play on 35mm; Good Will Hunting also screens.

Museum of the Moving Image

A print of New York, New York headlines American Woman, also featuring Foxy Brown and An Unmarried Woman.

Film Forum

The 4K restoration of Sorcerer begins a run; Superman shows on Sunday.

Nitehawk Cinema

Happiness, and prints of Pan’s Labyrinth and a secret Hong Kong film play early.

Paris Theater

K-19: The Widowmaker and 8 1/2 screen.