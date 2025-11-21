NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

The Straight Story, Looking for Mr. Goodbar, and Interiors play on 35mm while Lex Walton introduces Venom and Eternity on Friday.

BAM

An Angela Bassett series, featuring 35mm prints of Strange Days and Waiting to Exhale, begins.

Film Forum

Films by Godard, Melville, Jules Dassin, and more play in Le Heist Français; Finding Nemo shows this Sunday.

Anthology Film Archives

A G.W. Pabst retrospective starts as the avant-garde ads series continues.

Museum of Modern Art

An Arthur Jafa-curated series features double features of The Godfather Part II and Tarkovsky’s Mirror, Rouch and Godard, and Burnett and Roemer.

Museum of the Moving Image

3 Women, a 35mm print of Klute, and more screen in American Woman; E.T. plays on Saturday and Sunday.

Nitehawk Prospect Park

Legends of the Fall plays early on Saturday and Sunday.

IFC Center

A 4K restoration of The Sugarland Express, The Last Waltz, El Topo, The Silence of the Lambs, and The End of Evangelion show late.

Metrograph

Dangerous Game, The Intruder, Mirror, Speed, and My Friend Ivan Lapshin play on 35mm; Keanu Reeves and Kleber Mendonça Filho series, as well as Like Mother, Like Daughter start while Mamoru Oshii, The Memory Palace, Music Was My First Love, and Alt Divas continue.