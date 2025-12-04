NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

The long-underseen work of Kōzaburō Yoshimura is subject of a new series featuring 35 and 16mm prints.

IFC Center

Todd Haynes’ Safe begins playing in a 30th-anniversary 4K restoration, with the director and Julianne Moore doing Q&As; It’s a Wonderful Life and Tetsuo: The Iron Man play daily; The Doom Generation, The Last Waltz, and In the Mouth of Madness show late.

Film Forum

Films by Jacques Becker, Melville, Claude Lelouch, and more play in Le Heist Français; a Wallace and Gromit program shows this Sunday.

Anthology Film Archives

A series of avant-garde ads continues; films by Marcel Hanoun and Jerome Hill screen in Essential Cinema.

Museum of the Moving Image

Films by Brian De Palma, Joan Micklin Silver, Paul Mazursky, and Claudia Weill screen in American Woman; Tarantula screens on Friday.

Nitehawk Prospect Park

Brazil plays early on Saturday and Sunday.

Metrograph

My Own Private Idaho, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, The Devil’s Advocate, and Boarding Gate play on 35mm; a Keanu Reeves series, The Memory Palace, Music Was My First Love, Alt Divas, and Like Mother, Like Daughter continue.