NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Anthology Film Archives

Two by Hollis Frampton screen in Essential Cinema; programs curated by Marta Mateus and Bradley Eros play.

Museum of Modern Art

A Sofia Coppola series begins with 35mm prints of The Bling Ring, Somewhere, and Marie Antoinette.

Film Forum

A career-spanning retrospective of Swedish filmmaker Bo Widerberg starts.

Museum of the Moving Image

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid screens on Saturday and Sunday.

Roxy Cinema

Terror of Mechagodzilla plays on Saturday.

IFC Center

E.T., El Topo, and The End of Evangelion show late.

Metrograph

The Magnificent Ambersons, Dazed and Confused, Gerry, Trouble Every Day, and Hi, Mom! play on 35mm; The Memory Palace, Reel Politik, Music Was My First Love, Soul and Soil, and Alt Divas start while a Juraj Herz series and Every Man for Himself continue.