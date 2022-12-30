NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

Friday offers Abel Ferrara’s Dangerous Game on 35mm and ‘R Xmas, the director doing a Q&A after the former and introducing the latter.

Film Forum

The Rules of the Game screens in a new 4K restoration and Orson Welles’ The Trial, restored in 4K, continue their run, while Shadow of a Doubt starts playing; Snow White screens this Sunday.

Metrograph

Hou Hsiao-hsien’s Millennium Mambo, newly restored in 4K is now playing, alongside more films from Taipei and new holiday classics.

Museum of the Moving Image

The director’s cut series offers The Two Towers and The Return of the King on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

IFC Center

The second-greatest film of all-time, Vertigo, and #63, Casablanca, make appearances; Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro also play.