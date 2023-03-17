It was just this week when the trailer for the new 4K restoration of Raging Bull dropped that we were wondering when Showtime would finally date Martin Scorsese’s first new feature of the year, Personality Crisis: One Night Only. Ask, and you shall receive. The intimate concert documentary featuring New York Dolls frontman David Johansen, co-directed with David Tedeschi, will premiere on Showtime on April 14 (in fact, the same date his Raging Bull restoration opens at Film Forum, in fact). Ahead of the release of the film––which captures a cabaret performance filmed in January 2020 at New York City’s storied Café Carlyle and premiered at the 60th New York Film Festival––the first trailer and poster have arrived.

Michael Frank said in his NYFF review, “Now, some 50 years later, Johansen is still performing. Scorsese and Tedeschi allow him the space to sing full songs. It’s not a concert doc, but becomes one; Johansen’s set often goes uninterrupted for 5-7 minutes at a time. He’s a riveting entertainer, hilarious and personal, still able to put on a show. At 127 minutes, Personality Crisis needs his jolts of life, his moments of pure talent, faltering when it becomes the dedicated ode to a band that some of the audience simply won’t know.”

See the trailer below as we get ready for more updates on Scorsese’s second film of 2023, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Personality Crisis: One Night Only premieres on April 14 at 8pm ET on Showtime.