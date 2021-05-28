Now that we finally know when precisely we’ll get to see Leos Carax’s hugely-anticipated Annette (August 6 in theaters, August 20 on Amazon Prime), it’s time for our first listen from the ambitious musical. The perfectly introductory first track “So May We Start” has now arrived, featuring Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg, and, of course, Sparks.

One-half of Sparks, Russell Mael, said last year, “Adam Driver is just really spectacular in the movie and it’s all singing, all of the dialogue, 95% of it is sung in a way but in a way that’s stylistically true to Sparks’ sensibility, so if you can imagine that, Adam Driver doing Sparks, that’s what we have.”

Listen to the track below, and see the trailer here. Also, don’t miss Edgar Wright’s The Sparks Brothers, an ideal primer before Annette, coming this June.

Annette premieres at Cannes and opens on August 6 in theaters and August 20 on Amazon Prime.