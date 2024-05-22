Aside from Jean-Luc Godard’s last film, one of the shortest premieres at Cannes Film Festival that was among our most-anticipated is Leos Carax’s 40-minute cine-memoir It’s Not Me. While our review of the latest work from the Holy Motors and Annette director will be coming shortly, the first footage has now arrived thanks to a French teaser celebrating both the film and the Cannes premiere––which, of course, featured none other than Baby Annette.

Here’s the synopsis: “The Centre Pompidou had set the film-maker the task of responding to the question: where are you at, Leos Carax? While the exhibition ultimately didn’t go ahead, this medium-length film draws on visual essays and autofiction to serve up an image-rich answer, with the epic Denis Lavant playing Monsieur Merde from Tokyo!. For C’est pas moi, the director plugged back into his faithful crew, harnessing the talents of director of photography Caroline Champetier and head set designer Florian Sanson, both of whom worked with him on Holy Motors and Annette.”

See the teaser below ahead of a June 12 release in France, with U.S. distribution yet to be announced.