While you’ll have to go see Jeff Nichols’ The Bikeriders this weekend to get a look at the first trailer for Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu, another horror feature from the Eggers family is arriving earlier and today brings the first preview. Max and Sam Eggers, brothers of Robert (and the former a co-writer of The Lighthouse) have now mad their directorial debut with The Front Room. Ahead of its September 6 release from A24, the first trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the brief synopsis: “Everything goes to hell for newly-pregnant Belinda (Brandy Norwood) after her mother-in-law (Kathryn Hunter) moves in. As the diabolical guest tries to get her claws on the child, Belinda must draw the line somewhere…”

See the trailer below.