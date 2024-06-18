One of the most acclaimed films coming out of the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year was A Real Pain, the second feature directed by Jesse Eisenberg. Featuring mismatched cousins David (Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) who reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother, the film was picked up by Searchlight Pictures for an October 18 release and now the first teaser trailer has landed.

Dan Mecca said in his review, “There’s something humble about Jesse Eisenberg writing, directing, and co-starring in a film, only to give its plum role to Kieran Culkin. Eisenberg, still, writes himself arguably the best scene in this picture; maybe the jury’s still out on the humble thing. David (Eisenberg) and Benji (Culkin) meet at the airport ahead of a trip to Poland. Their grandmother has recently passed and set some money aside for the two young men to take a tour of the motherland––captured, courtesy DP Michal Dymek, in visually and emotionally arresting images.”

See the trailer and poster below.